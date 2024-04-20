International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

