CNB Bank Has $274,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.