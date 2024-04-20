Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 43,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 39,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
