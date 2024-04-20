Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Shares Down 1.3%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

