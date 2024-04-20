Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 179,732 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,732 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.40% of APi Group worth $32,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $36.98. 1,640,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

