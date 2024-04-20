Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $479.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

