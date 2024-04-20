IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

