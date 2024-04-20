Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

