Head-To-Head Contrast: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and ProSomnus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $1.06 billion 7.42 $90.95 million $2.31 87.90 ProSomnus $27.65 million 0.07 -$24.09 million ($1.56) -0.08

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 7 0 2.78 ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penumbra and ProSomnus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $304.45, indicating a potential upside of 49.94%. ProSomnus has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,884.13%. Given ProSomnus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 8.59% 7.49% 5.60% ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats ProSomnus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

