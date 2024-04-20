HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

