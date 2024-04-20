Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $2,339,130.50 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $35.19 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Informatica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Informatica by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 1,144.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

