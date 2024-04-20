Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells $1,705,200.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $1,705,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

