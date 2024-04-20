iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 209,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 144,567 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $48.63.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

