J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.56.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

