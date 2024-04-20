J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,623,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

