J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $6.96 on Friday, reaching $286.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.63 and a 1 year high of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.