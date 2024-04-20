Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.57.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.25. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

