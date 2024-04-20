Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 182,430 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 224.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,430 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7 %

NCLH stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

