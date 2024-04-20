Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 6,816 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36.

On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $85.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

