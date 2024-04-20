Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

