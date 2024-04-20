Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,537,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:CALF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. 1,902,616 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

