Peabody Energy Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,379,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,109,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

