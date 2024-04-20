SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.98. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.