Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.60. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
