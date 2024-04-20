Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.60. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.