Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
XM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.
About Qualtrics International
