Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Raised by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

