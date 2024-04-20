Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648.33 ($20.52).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($28.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,358.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,663.27. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280 ($15.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

