Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PCH stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

