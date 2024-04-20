Berenberg Bank Cuts VP (LON:VP) Price Target to GBX 950

VP (LON:VP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VP Stock Performance
VP stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £226.85 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.08. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55).
VP Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VP
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.