Berenberg Bank Cuts VP (LON:VP) Price Target to GBX 950

VP (LON:VP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VP Stock Performance

VP stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £226.85 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.08. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55).

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

