Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,455.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,272.43 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

