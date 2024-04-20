RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.80 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
