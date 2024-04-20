San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0229 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SJT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

