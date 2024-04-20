Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 2,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Shoprite Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

