Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after buying an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

JAMF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

