Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.
JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after buying an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Jamf Stock Performance
JAMF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
