Stephens Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $192.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $210.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.