SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

