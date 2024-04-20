Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.76 million. Research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.