Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 19,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

