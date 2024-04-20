Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.33 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

