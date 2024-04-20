Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 3,346,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

