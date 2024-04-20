William Blair Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 116,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 243,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

