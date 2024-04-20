Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $56.75

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,540,107.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

