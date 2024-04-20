Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $347.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.32. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

