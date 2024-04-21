Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$34.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

