iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

REET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,746. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.