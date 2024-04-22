Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $182.56 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $182,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,140. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

