Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,345 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $97,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. 2,534,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 216.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

