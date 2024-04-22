RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $185.74 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $185.74 million and approximately $193,221.31 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66,488.38 or 0.99250632 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.95 or 0.00777648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00127708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00181800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00108512 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 65,743.28175444 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $181,895.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

