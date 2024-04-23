1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,878,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

