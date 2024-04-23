1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,435,000 after buying an additional 172,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,604,000 after buying an additional 125,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after buying an additional 217,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $216.05. 554,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

